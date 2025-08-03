WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 - Star ratings for every match

Night One of SummerSlam 2025 is in the books, and it was pretty fun. The show definitely exceeded expectations, with almost every match delivering.There was a lot of good in-ring action, right from the opener until the main event. But what stood out? Here is every match from SummerSlam Night One rated out of five. And just to be clear, Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk won't have a rating, as it was barely five seconds long.#1. Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson ReedThis tag team match set the tone for the entire weekend with its energy. It was a true battle, with Roman Reigns being in top form. He and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC hit an insane dive to the outside that could have ended badly, while selling quite a bit for Paul Heyman's dangerous duo.While the entire match had a lot of heat, the final moments were electric. Reigns speared Breakker through the barricade before he and Uso hit the 1D on Reed. The OTC then sacrificed himself by pushing his cousin out of the way and taking a spear from Bron Breakker. Jey then fought everyone off and eventually won with the Uso Splash on Bronson Reed.This was the standard all-action tag match, serving to kick off SummerSlam on a happy note. It was a bunch of fun and had some incredibly terrifying spots. The fact that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are two of WWE's most over babyfaces helped, too.Rating: ****#2. Raquel Rodriguez &amp; Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss - WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionshipSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)The solid tag team action continued at SummerSlam, with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte finally confirming they are indeed friends. The two of them won the WWE Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez following an engaging match that had multiple twists and turns.All four women kept the pace going for most of the bout, but things only went into a higher gear towards the end. Bliss accidentally punched Flair, who sold it convincingly. She would eventually make the save and rally to get into a winning position. Alexa pinned Roxanne with Sister Abigail after Charlotte thwarted Rodriguez with a big boot.While Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won the titles at SummerSlam, Raquel Rodriguez deserves a shout-out. She has improved massively over the past few months and was a great powerhouse antagonist for the babyface veterans.Rating: ***3/4#3. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion KrossSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)When his match against Karrion Kross was announced, it seemed like WWE would pull the trigger on a massive swerve with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. However, rather surprisingly, The Honorary Uce won clean. This feud looks to be over finally.Kross put up a hell of an effort, even hitting a Burning Hammer. Scarlett passed a steel pipe to Zayn and encouraged him to use it, only for the former Intercontinental Champion to stay true to himself. He eventually picked up the win with a Helluva Kick.This match wasn't bad by any stretch, but it lacked much excitement. Hopefully, Sami Zayn goes on to bigger and better things following SummerSlam.Rating: ***1/4#4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's ChampionshipSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)This match was short and sweet. Lasting just seven minutes, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill wasted no time at SummerSlam. They went right to the big moves and put on a fun showcase, even if it lasted way shorter than expected.Cargill came close to winning the WWE Women's Championship with a Jaded, but Stratton's feet were on the rope. The Storm looked to hit another one off the middle rope, but it was countered, and The Buff Barbie eventually hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.Tiffany Stratton's undefeated streak in 2025 continues, and she was good value for it. This was possibly as good a match as one would expect from her and Jade Cargill.Rating: ***1/2#5. Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyreThis may have been one of the greatest celebrity matches in WWE history, as Jelly Roll put on a fantastic performance in his in-ring debut. The singer took a lot of huge bumps, including a Frog Splash through the announce table.His offence looked convincing too, with a Chokeslam on Logan Paul and a Blackhole Slam on Drew McIntyre being among his best moments. Randy Orton was reliably solid, as usual. This was the recipe of a fun brawl that saw multiple heat segments. The SummerSlam crowd was alive throughout the match.The finish saw McIntyre hit a Claymore on Jelly Roll, before suffering an RKO. Paul sent Orton out of the ring and hit a Frog Splash on the singer, who was still knocked out, for the win. The outcome was surprising, adding to the unpredictability of the entire ordeal. This was definitely a positive addition to SummerSlam.Rating: ***3/4#6. Gunther vs. CM Punk - World Heavyweight ChampionshipThe main event of SummerSlam Night One saw CM Punk challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. He and Gunther took each other to their limits in a physical war. The Second City Saint endured so many chops that it became difficult to watch at times.The Ring General was dominant for most of the match and cut off Punk's comeback attempts multiple times. The biggest example of this was when Gunther seamlessly countered a GTS into a Powerbomb. Regardless, the challenger did not quit, even after being locked in the Sharpshooter he was previously looking to use.CM Punk caused the Austrian to bleed heavily after tripping him on the announce table. This was the beginning of the end, as shortly after that, he would hit the GTS twice to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Even if he lost the title immediately afterwards, Punk's victory over Gunther was special.What a way to close out Night One of SummerSlam, from a match quality perspective. It may have been the perfect main event world title match.Rating: *****