Gunther chops CM Punk into oblivion: WWE legend busted open at SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:19 GMT
CM Punk and Gunther
Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champion (Image source: wwe.com)

CM Punk is aiming to dethrone Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. However, Punk was busted open during the match.

After CM Punk returned to WWE, he had one goal in mind: to main event WrestleMania. He finally accomplished that goal when he headlined WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Since then, he has moved on to his other goal of being a world champion again.

On the July 14 episode of RAW, Punk competed in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk managed to win the match and secured a match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. In the past few weeks, Gunther and Punk have come face-to-face multiple times.

Tonight at SummerSlam, both men competed in a back-and-forth contest. The Ring General, who is known for his trademark chops, didn't hold back as he brutally chopped the chest of Punk. The WWE legend was even bleeding from the chest due to the power of the world champion's powerful chops.

You can view a clip from the match below.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can win the world championship for the first time since his return to the company.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

