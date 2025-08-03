Gunther chops CM Punk into oblivion: WWE legend busted open at SummerSlam

CM Punk is aiming to dethrone Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. However, Punk was busted open during the match.After CM Punk returned to WWE, he had one goal in mind: to main event WrestleMania. He finally accomplished that goal when he headlined WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Since then, he has moved on to his other goal of being a world champion again.On the July 14 episode of RAW, Punk competed in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk managed to win the match and secured a match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. In the past few weeks, Gunther and Punk have come face-to-face multiple times.Tonight at SummerSlam, both men competed in a back-and-forth contest. The Ring General, who is known for his trademark chops, didn't hold back as he brutally chopped the chest of Punk. The WWE legend was even bleeding from the chest due to the power of the world champion's powerful chops.You can view a clip from the match below.It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can win the world championship for the first time since his return to the company.