Roman Reigns confirms his future with Jey Uso following WWE SummerSlam win

Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:27 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns had a successful outing at SummerSlam, in what was his first match since WrestleMania 41. He and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opener of Night One.

After their win, Reigns and Uso had some important words to say backstage. The OTC essentially confirmed the status of his team with Main Event Jey, stating that nothing is stronger than family, and their bond is forever. It looks like the two of them will always remain close on-screen.

Roman Reigns posted the backstage promo on his official X/Twitter handle, stating that family always comes first. The OTC and Jey Uso simultaneously gave their thoughts on their reunion at SummerSlam:

"Family first, Uce. Always. Always got your back. You know this. Come on. Like we never left," said Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns stated:

"Who would have thought? Who would have thought it, huh? Nothing stronger than family, and nothing stronger than blood. Don't let nobody confuse you. It's forever."

It remains to be seen what's next for Reigns and Uso's current alliance following SummerSlam. Their feud with Paul Heyman's faction might be over, given that Seth Rollins is still absent and Bron Breakker got injured at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

