  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • 3 reasons why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Summerslam

3 reasons why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Summerslam

By Love Verma
Published Aug 02, 2025 23:51 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso defated BronSons at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on X]

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off Night One of WWE SummerSlam, which ended with the victory of the former Bloodline members.

Ad

The tag team bout was an exciting back-and-forth affair and witnessed many great moments, with Uso and Reigns finally picking up the win to open the show.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Head of the Table and The Yeet Master beat Reed and Breakker at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

#3. The former Bloodline members losing would not have made sense

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns is possibly going on a hiatus soon as he is expected to start filming for his upcoming Hollywood project, Street Fighter. Considering this, the OTC and Main Event Jey suffering a loss at SummerSlam would not have made sense.

In the absence of Reigns, Jey Uso can't continue the feud alone against Breakker and Reed on WWE RAW. This could be why the babyface team emerged as the winner on Night One of SummerSlam against Seth Rollins' faction members.

Ad

#2. WWE doesn't want to continue the storyline further

Ad

Originally, Roman Reigns was anticipated to clash against Seth Rollins in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. However, plans changed after The Visionary suffered a real-life injury, forcing him to step away from the squared circle. As of now, there is no timeline revealed for the return of The Architect.

Due to this, it seems that WWE has no plans to continue the storyline between Reigns and the Rollins faction members. This could be why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated them clean at SummerSlam.

Ad

#1. Triple H might have some new plans for the heel faction

Ad

Despite Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed suffering a loss against Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, they still managed to push the veterans to their limits. Even in many moments of the match, the OTC was dominated by the Unpredictable Bada**.

The current intended storyline between Reigns and Rollins effectively started with Paul Heyman's betrayal of the OTC at WrestleMania 41. However, with The Visionary picking up an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, just before SummerSlam, it was impossible to follow through with the story despite the imminent return of Roman Reigns.

Ad

So, even in Rollins' absence, it became necessary for the Stamford-based promotion to continue the story and execute this tag team bout. With the feud now seemingly ended with Reigns and Jey's victory, the Game could book the heel faction in new rivalries.

The heels losing in the kickoff match at SummerSlam on Saturday could be due to Triple H having some fresh plans for them. Additionally, it's crucial to note that Breakker wasn't pinned in this match, which shows that WWE protected him by letting The Auszilla take the pin.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications