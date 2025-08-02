3 reasons why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Summerslam

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off Night One of WWE SummerSlam, which ended with the victory of the former Bloodline members.The tag team bout was an exciting back-and-forth affair and witnessed many great moments, with Uso and Reigns finally picking up the win to open the show.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Head of the Table and The Yeet Master beat Reed and Breakker at The Biggest Party of the Summer:#3. The former Bloodline members losing would not have made senseRoman Reigns is possibly going on a hiatus soon as he is expected to start filming for his upcoming Hollywood project, Street Fighter. Considering this, the OTC and Main Event Jey suffering a loss at SummerSlam would not have made sense.In the absence of Reigns, Jey Uso can't continue the feud alone against Breakker and Reed on WWE RAW. This could be why the babyface team emerged as the winner on Night One of SummerSlam against Seth Rollins' faction members.#2. WWE doesn't want to continue the storyline furtherOriginally, Roman Reigns was anticipated to clash against Seth Rollins in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. However, plans changed after The Visionary suffered a real-life injury, forcing him to step away from the squared circle. As of now, there is no timeline revealed for the return of The Architect.Due to this, it seems that WWE has no plans to continue the storyline between Reigns and the Rollins faction members. This could be why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated them clean at SummerSlam.#1. Triple H might have some new plans for the heel factionDespite Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed suffering a loss against Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso, they still managed to push the veterans to their limits. Even in many moments of the match, the OTC was dominated by the Unpredictable Bada**.The current intended storyline between Reigns and Rollins effectively started with Paul Heyman's betrayal of the OTC at WrestleMania 41. However, with The Visionary picking up an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, just before SummerSlam, it was impossible to follow through with the story despite the imminent return of Roman Reigns.So, even in Rollins' absence, it became necessary for the Stamford-based promotion to continue the story and execute this tag team bout. With the feud now seemingly ended with Reigns and Jey's victory, the Game could book the heel faction in new rivalries.The heels losing in the kickoff match at SummerSlam on Saturday could be due to Triple H having some fresh plans for them. Additionally, it's crucial to note that Breakker wasn't pinned in this match, which shows that WWE protected him by letting The Auszilla take the pin.