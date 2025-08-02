[WATCH] Roman Reigns has a near freak-injury moment after getting destroyed by 27-year-old star at SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns opened SummerSlam 2025, which is unusual for him considering how he has headlined the show for most years in the 2020s. This year, he opened the proceedings and took a bunch of bumps, including one where he almost got a freak injury.The OTC kept taking bumps in his match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as the Paul Heyman-led duo did everything they could to take him out, including sending him across a table, into the barricade, and more. Reigns also performed a bit of &quot;self-sacrifice&quot; with a dive reminiscent of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, as well as a spear onto Bron Breakker through the barricade.In one moment, Roman Reigns was wiped out at ringside by 27-year-old Bron Breakker, and he was seen screaming for a moment, nearly injuring the area near his temple.With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the match, it made a lot of sense that there were no breaks for Roman Reigns, who was in the middle of his first match back in several months.Breakker became one of the rare superstars to trash-talk Reigns in front of his face as he mocked the chants in favor of the OTC.Reigns even had to take a bullet for Jey Uso for their team to get the win.