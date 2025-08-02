WWE star legitimately injured during SummerSlam opener; heartbreaking off-air footage revealed

Night One of SummerSlam 2025 kicked off with a chaotic tag team match that saw Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeat Paul Heyman's dangerous duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Unfortunately, though, it looks like one of the participants suffered an injury.The match featured multiple high-risk spots, including a rare dive to the outside from Reigns and Breakker's signature leap across the announce table. That could have had serious consequences, as the former NXT Champion was seen limping badly while returning backstage at SummerSlam.Fan footage from MetLife Stadium suggested that Bron Breakker is legitimately hurt. He was being helped to the back by an official while favoring his right knee. Bronson Reed was next to him.Check out the clip below:Bron Breakker's apparent injury comes three weeks after his leader, Seth Rollins, tweaked his knee against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.The jury is still out on The Visionary's injury situation, with chances that he returns this weekend at SummerSlam itself. However, it does seem like Breakker is indeed injured. It remains to be seen if he is forced to miss any amount of time.Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Bron Breakker a speedy recovery if his injury is serious.