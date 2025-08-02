  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • WWE star legitimately injured during SummerSlam opener; heartbreaking off-air footage revealed

WWE star legitimately injured during SummerSlam opener; heartbreaking off-air footage revealed

By Divesh Merani
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:34 GMT
SummerSlam 2025 (Image via Netflix.com)
SummerSlam 2025 (Image via Netflix.com)

Night One of SummerSlam 2025 kicked off with a chaotic tag team match that saw Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeat Paul Heyman's dangerous duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Unfortunately, though, it looks like one of the participants suffered an injury.

Ad

The match featured multiple high-risk spots, including a rare dive to the outside from Reigns and Breakker's signature leap across the announce table. That could have had serious consequences, as the former NXT Champion was seen limping badly while returning backstage at SummerSlam.

Fan footage from MetLife Stadium suggested that Bron Breakker is legitimately hurt. He was being helped to the back by an official while favoring his right knee. Bronson Reed was next to him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the clip below:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Bron Breakker's apparent injury comes three weeks after his leader, Seth Rollins, tweaked his knee against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The jury is still out on The Visionary's injury situation, with chances that he returns this weekend at SummerSlam itself. However, it does seem like Breakker is indeed injured. It remains to be seen if he is forced to miss any amount of time.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Bron Breakker a speedy recovery if his injury is serious.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications