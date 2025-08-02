5 Reasons to believe Seth Rollins is returning at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins suffered a seemingly serious knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Rollins was in the middle of a push that saw him become Mr. Money in the Bank once again, as well as the face of Monday Night RAW. The entire brand is gradually being built around him and his stable as they feuded simultaneously with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and more, while also getting involved with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther.So, when The Visionary got injured at SNME, WWE's almost entire creative plans seemingly went for a toss all at once. Or, did they? Could Rollins' injury reveal itself to be one giant swerve by the company, and by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman in storyline, to shake up the foundations of wrestling and walk out of SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion, or following the events of SmackDown last night, perhaps the Undisputed WWE Champion?Well, this possibility has been the center of endless discussion over the past few months. If Rollins' injury has been one giant work all along, or even something that eventually turned out to be not very serious and thus kept a secret to build speculation. This has the potential to deliver shock value at The Biggest Party of the Summer, then it may be one of the greatest worked shoots in WWE history.Therefore, in this article, we shall discuss five major signs that point to Rollins' injury#5. SummerSlam traditionally features shocking returnsWell, this is not-so-much a Seth Rollins point as it is a WWE SummerSlam point. If Rollins really is legitimately crippled, he can't come back for the sake of a shocking return, now, can he? To elucidate, there has been at least one shocking return at SummerSlam, as has been the trend for six years.In 2019, it was the Rated-R Superstar: Edge. 2020 featured the return of Roman Reigns, arguably one of the most monumental wrestling moments of this century. At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch returned to WWE, and so did Brock Lesnar. In 2022, it was the return of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, and the formation of Damage CTRL.SummerSlam 2023 featured the shocking return of Jimmy Uso during the main event, while last year, of course, we witnessed the return of the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who finally realised his destiny, becoming the biggest box-office attraction in professional wrestling, as a babyface. So, it is a safe bet to assume that Triple H could have some shocking and box-office return up his sleeve as we stand hours away from the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. That, for the reasons mentioned hereafter, could very well be Seth Rollins.#4. No update on Seth Rollins' injury has yet been officially announced or leakedNo official update has emerged from WWE or Seth Rollins, and nothing has been reported by insiders, making the entire situation seem... weird. Yes, &quot;the vibe being weird&quot; doesn't exactly qualify as a valid listicle point, so to expand on this point, no update having emerged on Rollins' injury, especially with all his past issues with ACL, MCL and meniscus, suggests two possibilities out of the ordinary &quot;few-months to a year out of action after suffering so-and-so injuries&quot; update.Either it is something so severe that he has suffered a potentially career-ending or career-threatening injury, or WWE just wants fans to almost forget about Rollins before he strikes. Then again, how has such a major injury to one of the biggest superstars in the world of professional wrestling been kept under wraps from wrestling insiders? If such an attempt is being made to keep things a secret, maybe it is for a very good reason.#3. CM Punk vs. Gunther is the main event on Night 1 of SummerSlamWith CM Punk and Gunther set to main event Night One of SummerSlam, a title change seems likely. Whether that means Punk winning the title, Seth Rollins preventing him from doing so and cashing in to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, or waiting for him to win before cashing in so he can make it all sting more, WWE has a ton of directions to go in.Yes, Seth Rollins did say that he would ensure Punk never wins the world title again, but that statement could turn out to be a lie. If he screws Punk over just as he has won the title, it may be even more painful than screwing him out of winning the title itself. Punk beating Gunther to end the night on a feel-good note is also a viable choice, but the point here is that if Rollins were to return and cash in the MITB contract for the World Heavyweight Championship, it would not be if the match weren't the main event, and it is.#2. John Cena's babyface turn last night may have changed everythingLast night, John Cena turned babyface. But, did he really turn babyface? For the sake of this argument, let's say he did. Say, last night, we got the &quot;Real John Cena.&quot; He isn't turning back heel, and it wasn't a ruse. And, Cody Rhodes isn't turning heel again either.SmackDown shortage of top face and heel in the coming months, as Cody Rhodes could go away to film for his upcoming movie, and the fact that Cena has limited dates and time left, what if Rhodes wins the title tomorrow night, and as The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare make peace, Rollins crashes the party to close SummerSlam.As the face of the past and face of the present celebrate in a passing of the torch moment, what if the face that never was steals the torch and commits the next &quot;Heist of the Century?&quot; Seth Rollins &amp; Cody Rhodes' history and dynamic are too layered not to explore, and WWE has already teased a feud between the two multiple times this year.Perhaps Seth Rollins' interactions with Cena and Cody have been building up to something bigger. The bigger picture, envisioned by The Visionary and his Oracle, Paul Heyman, may manifest itself in Rollins screwing Rhodes at SummerSlam. Rollins could be planning to steal the torch he helped The American Nightmare attain at WrestleMania 40, as he architects and carves a place for himself at the very top of the mountain, with Cody Rhodes, aided by John Cena and perhaps CM Punk and Roman Reigns, looks to climb his next mountain.#1. There's always a Plan BAn iconic line uttered by Triple H caused one of the most seismic moments in wrestling history: the implosion of The Shield in 2014. That line isn't something that would have been uttered in passing, unless it was leading to something massive. Yes, Rollins' legitimate injury may have put the kibosh on anything to do with &quot;Plan B,&quot; but to play Devil's Advocate: what if The Visionary's injury is the Plan B?Behind the scenes, it could be a masterstroke by Paul Levesque. On TV, it may play out to be spectacular, sinister, and sensational swerve concocted by Seth Rollins alongside Paul Heyman. Who knows; maybe Heyman had a role in birthing the idea behind the scenes too. While that speculation may be best left to unravel itself on WWE Unreal next season, there is another reason this possible future timeline makes sense.Seth Rollins cashing in the MITB contract at WrestleMania 31 remains one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. While nothing may ever be able to top it, with this masterstroke, Rollins may find a way to do justice to that moment and make history once again with the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam 2025.