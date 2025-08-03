3 Explanations for Randy Orton and Jelly Roll losing the tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam featured the in-ring debut of Jelly Roll alongside the Legend Killer Randy Orton against the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The rivalry between both teams kicked off during Jelly Roll’s appearance on SmackDown a few weeks ago and has been quite intriguing since then.In one of the most brutal and action-packed matches of the night, Jelly Roll managed to put out a good showing. While Jelly Roll’s performance, even after getting driven through the announce table, is commendable, Roll and Randy Orton ended up losing the match.This loss came as a surprise, with fans questioning what WWE had planned for Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul that they ended up handing Jelly Roll and Randy Orton the big loss at SummerSlam. Let’s check out a few possible explanations for Orton and Roll’s big loss at the Biggest Party of the Summer.#3. Logan Paul is moving to the title pictureThe star who pinned Jelly Roll to feature the surprising result of the match was Logan Paul. The latter managed to gain a lot of attention with his performance as well, and this victory could be a big hint at WWE’s future plans for the social media sensation.The Stamford-based company could be planning to move Paul to a title picture, possibly the United States Championship picture, which could be the reason he was featured on the winning side at SummerSlam.#2. WWE is planning to finally push Drew McIntyreDrew McIntyre has been working very hard over the past few months, but hasn’t been able to taste a lot of success in the squared circle for quite some time now. The Scottish Warrior had been out of action for a few weeks, but managed to get back in the best shape and character he could.This win for the star and his partner, Logan Paul, at WWE SummerSlam could be a sign that the company is planning to push McIntyre, which the fans have been waiting for over the past few months.#1. Randy Orton’s heel turn is incomingRandy Orton has not tasted a lot of success in the past few months. The Legend Killer lost against John Cena and further stumbled in his SummerSlam tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul as well. Fans have been expecting Orton to feature a heel turn for quite some time now, and his loss at the Biggest Party of the Summer could be a hint at that.After the match ended, WWE featured Orton sitting ringside, disappointed, which is a clear sign that he didn’t expect his final few matches in the squared circle to go like this. A potential heel turn for Orton would be the best thing to do for Orton at this stage. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.