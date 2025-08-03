WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Roman Reigns sacrifices himself; huge title change; Seth Rollins returns! - Night 1 (8/2)

Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicked off with Cardi B in the ring. The first match of the night was between the teams of Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso and Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker.WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results (August 2, 2025):Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron BreakkerCharlotte &amp; Alexa Bliss def. The Judgment Day to become the new Women's Tag Team ChampionsSami Zayn def. Karrion KrossTiffany Stratton def. Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's ChampionshipLogan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton &amp; Jelly RollCM Punk def. Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight ChampionSeth Rollins def. CM Punk to become the World Heavyweight ChampionWWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron BreakkerRoman Reigns went after Bronson Reed off the bat, and Jey Uso took Bron Breakker down, sending them both outside. Jey yeeted for a bit to get the crowd riled up, but Breakker and Reed used the distraction to drag Reigns outside the ring. Jey hit a big dive and took everyone out as the match continued.The heels were in control early on, and Breakker got some big moves on Jey before hitting a dive on Roman to the floor. Breakker locked in a headlock on Jey and taunted Roman while stopping Uso from making the tag. Uso dodged a dive to the outside, and Bron landed on the announce desk.Reed and Bron separated the Bloodline members before they could get the tag and continued the beatdown on Jey. Roman tagged in and sent both heels outside before hitting a dive to the floor. Back inside, Roman hit Superman Punches on both Reed and Bron before putting Breakker through the barricades outside with a spear.Reed went for the Tsunami on Jey, but Roman stopped him with a Superman punch before hitting the 1D with Uso.Roman shoved Jey out of the way of a spear from Bron and took the move himself before Jey got a spear on his own and the splash on Reed for the win. Roman just sacrificed himself for the first time to help his cousin in his career!Result: Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker at SummerSlamGrade: AWWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: Judgment Day (c) vs. Charlotte &amp; Alexa Bliss - Women's Tag Team Championship matchAlexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early on. Alexa came back with a beatdown on Perez but failed to hit Sister Abigail. Roxanne got her knees up for Twisted Bliss before Raquel leveled her with a clothesline and got a near fall.Roxanne dragged Raquel out of the way of a strike from Alexa, and the latter hit Charlotte Flair by mistake. Charlotte took Pop Rox, and Bliss broke up the pin as the match went on. Bliss came back off the tag and set up Sister Abigail while Charlotte took Raquel out with a big boot. Alexa hit the move and got the pin on Roxanne for the win!Result: Charlotte &amp; Alexa Bliss def. Judgment Day to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlamGrade: B+WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion KrossSami Zayn sent Karrion Kross outside the ring before taking a moonsault from the barricades. Back in the ring, Kross hit a Death Valley Driver before reversing the Blue Thunder Driver into a suplex for a near fall.Scarlett handed Kross a steel pipe and distracted the ref, but Sami dodged the shot with the weapon and took Kross down. Scarlett then offered the weapon to Sami, who took it but then tossed it out of the ring before getting the Exploder Suplex and the Helluva Kick for the win.Result: Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross at SummerSlamGrade: BWWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship matchThe match headed outside early on, and Jade Cargill tossed Tiffany Stratton into the barricades before the champ came back with a big dive to the floor. The champ hit a swanton bomb in the ring before Jade came back with the Eye of the Storm powerbomb.Cargill hit a chokeslam before heading up top for a top rope Jaded. Stratton countered the move and hit back with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever before getting the rather quick win.Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlamGrade: BWWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyreJelly Roll tagged himself in before the match even began and got some big strikes on Logan. Paul tried to lift Jelly, but it was blocked before the latter countered with a slam and an elbow drop. Drew McIntyre tagged in and got slapped by Jelly before taking the Glasgow Kiss.Drew took Randy Orton down with a cheap shot before Jelly tossed him over the ropes with a clothesline. Randy dropped Logan on the announce desk before Drew took him down with the Claymore. Logan Paul put Jelly Roll through the announce desk before the match became a two-on-one assault on Orton.Jelly was being escorted out of the arena while Randy took a big blockbuster from Logan. Randy came back with a superplex before Jelly Roll came back and took Paul out with a chokeslam. Jelly hit the same move on Drew as well before getting a near fall on Logan.Drew hit Roll with the Claymore, and Randy came back with the RKO on Drew. Logan sent Randy into the corner and hit the splash on Jelly Roll for the win.Result: Logan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll at SummerSlamGrade: BWWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk - World Heavyweight Championship matchGunther got the first takedown and tried for the sleeper hold, but CM Punk broke out of it before getting some big strikes. Gunther came back with some big chops and strikes before Punk countered the sleeper once more and tried to roll up the champ.Punk came back with some chops of his own before taking big boots to the face. Gunther was locked in the Sharpshooter and almost tapped out before grabbing the ropes. Punk got the neckbreaker before locking in a triangle choke. Gunther hit a splash, but Punk kicked out of it.Gunther countered the GTS after Punk lifted him and came back with some big chops. The match headed outside, and Gunther was showboating on top of the announce desk before Punk dropped him on it. Gunther was busted open from the fall and was bleeding profusely from the face.Punk got some jabs to the face and hit an elbow drop before trying for the GTS. Gunther turned it into a sleeper hold, but Punk managed to hit the GTS twice before getting the win!Result: CM Punk def. Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight ChampionGrade: AAs Punk was holding up his newly won title belt, Seth Rollins' music hit, and Mr. Money in the Bank came out on crutches. Rollins dropped the crutches and ran to the ring to cash in his contract. Rollins dodged a GTS and hit Punk with the briefcase before cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Results: CM Punk (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship matchWhile Punk was still down after the initial attack, Rollins got the stomp and picked up the swift win! Seth Rollins is now the new World Heavyweight Champion!Result: Seth Rollins def. CM Punk to become the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlamGrade: CWith Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron and Bronson celebrating the new world champ, Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025 came to an end.