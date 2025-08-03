3 Reasons why Jade Cargill failed to win WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2025

The first singles WWE Championship match at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event was the Women's Title bout between reigning champion Tiffany Stratton and the Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill.The match started with fast-paced action. However, it ended with Jade Cargill losing clean after Stratton reversed Cargill's signature move, Jaded, from the top rope and connected her own Prettiest Moonsault Ever, to retain her Women's Championship and extend her record to 14-0 this year.In this article, let's explore three possible reasons why Jade Cargill lost the Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2025.#3. Former AEW TBS Champion might turn heelSince joining the Stamford-based promotion, Jade Cargill has become a babyface, and as a result, she has achieved immense success. However, the Triple H-led creative team may explore the potential of the former AEW star.The title loss at SummerSlam 2025 would definitely impact Jade Cargill, possibly causing her to embrace her darker side and turn heel for the first time in her WWE career. The Storm turning heel would bring a new dynamic to the SmackDown women's division.#2. Crafting an unexpected resultWWE, under Triple H's creative regime, is best known for creating surprising outcomes, some of which many didn't see coming. Going into The Biggest Party of the Summer, 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill was a heavy favorite.To create an unexpected outcome, The Game may have booked Tiffany Stratton to retain her title over The Storm at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#1. Jade Cargill may leave WWE SmackDownJade Cargill was involved in a heated feud with Naomi before The Glow won the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025.The loss at SummerSlam might force The Storm to leave Friday Night SmackDown and be drafted to Monday Night RAW, continuing her feud with Naomi with the Women's World Title in the picture this time.