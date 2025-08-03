3 Reasons why Jade Cargill failed to win WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:05 GMT
Jade Cargill lost to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam! (Credit: Netflix)
Jade Cargill lost to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam! (Credit: Netflix)

The first singles WWE Championship match at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event was the Women's Title bout between reigning champion Tiffany Stratton and the Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill.

Ad

The match started with fast-paced action. However, it ended with Jade Cargill losing clean after Stratton reversed Cargill's signature move, Jaded, from the top rope and connected her own Prettiest Moonsault Ever, to retain her Women's Championship and extend her record to 14-0 this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this article, let's explore three possible reasons why Jade Cargill lost the Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2025.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

#3. Former AEW TBS Champion might turn heel

Since joining the Stamford-based promotion, Jade Cargill has become a babyface, and as a result, she has achieved immense success. However, the Triple H-led creative team may explore the potential of the former AEW star.

The title loss at SummerSlam 2025 would definitely impact Jade Cargill, possibly causing her to embrace her darker side and turn heel for the first time in her WWE career. The Storm turning heel would bring a new dynamic to the SmackDown women's division.

Ad

#2. Crafting an unexpected result

WWE, under Triple H's creative regime, is best known for creating surprising outcomes, some of which many didn't see coming. Going into The Biggest Party of the Summer, 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill was a heavy favorite.

To create an unexpected outcome, The Game may have booked Tiffany Stratton to retain her title over The Storm at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

#1. Jade Cargill may leave WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill was involved in a heated feud with Naomi before The Glow won the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025.

The loss at SummerSlam might force The Storm to leave Friday Night SmackDown and be drafted to Monday Night RAW, continuing her feud with Naomi with the Women's World Title in the picture this time.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications