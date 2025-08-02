[WATCH] Roman Reigns & Jey Uso use legendary tag team's move at SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were victorious at SummerSlam 2025, but it came at a cost, and it took a lot to get past the duo led by The Oracle, Paul Heyman. Jey Uso &amp; The OTC used a move made famous by a legendary tag team to do so.It took a lot of sacrifice, including that from a notoriously self-centered OTC, to pick up the victory. It was uncharacteristic of him to do so much, let alone take a bullet (via a spear from Bron Breakker) at the end of the match to help his team win. In this case, it was Jey Uso who pinned Bronson Reed.But before that, there was one moment where Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso hit the 1D on Bronson Reed, using the move of the legendary Dudley Boyz. It should be noted that The Usos have used this move as well.Overall, it was surreal to see Roman Reigns being so selfless. He had to take a lot of damage, which included being sent over the announce desk, getting sent into the barricade by Bronson Reed, and then hitting a spear on Bron Breakker to send himself and the former Intercontinental Champion through the barricade.In one instance, Reigns was even wiped out by Bron Breakker in a freak moment.A successful night in the office for the OG Bloodline.