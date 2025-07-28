AEW star MJF spills the beans on his relationship with Seth Rollins

MJF has recently addressed his relationship with Seth Rollins, given that they are two of the most popular heels in modern wrestling. Despite never working in the same company, he revealed that they have a good relationship.The Visionary can be considered one of the greats of the modern era. He is a grand slam champion in WWE and consistently maintains his reputation as one of the faces of the company. Friedman, on the other hand, remains the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history and has been working to reclaim the title.The Happy Gilmore 2 cast recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. Seth Rollins was suddenly mentioned during the interview, and David LaGreca went so far as to call him a &quot;tool.&quot; MJF took offense at this, due to him getting along with Rollins. He claimed that he would have put LaGreca through a wall already if he hadn't been tired from all the movie press events.&quot;I get along with Seth [Rollins]. I take issue with [David LaGreca calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press.&quot; (H/T ITRWrestling)MJF had high praise for Seth RollinsDuring the same interview, MJF went into detail about the WWE Superstar. He claimed that he may go down as one of the best in the history of his company, the same way he was going to do so in AEW.He believed that they were all the faces of their respective companies. The Salt of the Earth also addressed Rollins' recent injury woes and expressed his sympathies.&quot;Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks.&quot;MJF was not lying when he spoke about the two of them being part of the faces of modern wrestling. Both stars have a great list of accolades, but with their careers being far from over, they may still leave an even bigger legacy when they decide to hang up their boots.