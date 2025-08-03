MJF makes a bold claim after winning title outside AEW

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:34 GMT
MJF recently won a major title outside AEW
MJF is a former AEW World Champion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently achieved a major feat outside AEW. The Wolf of Wrestling has now made a bold claim on social media following his triumph.

On the most recent edition of CMLL Viernes Espectacular held at Arena Mexico, MJF etched history by defeating Averno to become the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, marking a huge win outside of All Elite Wrestling for the star. If that wasn't enough, the star also holds a contract that allows him a shot at the AEW World Championship at any time he wants. Barring recent scuffles with The Hurt Syndicate, it is safe to say that The Salt of the Earth is enjoying a great time professionally.

Amid his success, MJF took to X (fka Twitter) to celebrate his title win while also making a bold claim. He claimed he would soon become a two-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

"The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!" wrote Maxwell on X.

Check out the tweet o X:

MJF breaks the silence after being ousted from The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

MJF had a turbulent time at this week's Dynamite. Shelton Benjamin first told him that he was no longer part of The Hurt Syndicate, and then he confronted AEW World Champion Hangman Page for calling him a coward last week, but lost that exchange. Amid all this, The Salt of the Earth is also embroiled in a heated feud with Mark Briscoe.

The show closed with Briscoe calling MJF out to the ring. That plan was foiled due to an interruption by the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Shortly after the show ended, Maxwell took to X to send a message.

"I’m not a coward. I’m a winner," he wrote.

MJF is set to face Mark Briscoe on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the star.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
