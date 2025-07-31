  • home icon
  Hurt Syndicate member gives a new name to MJF after he gets kicked out of the faction

Hurt Syndicate member gives a new name to MJF after he gets kicked out of the faction

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:18 GMT
MJF and Hurt Syndicate
MJF is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

MJF had a falling out with The Hurt Syndicate this week on Dynamite. A member of the group has now given Maxwell a new name.

MJF tried to join The Hurt Syndicate for several weeks. While MVP was cool with him joining the group, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley had their reservations about him. Maxwell was able to convince Shelton Benjamin after gifting him a Rolex watch. It took some more time before he was able to get Lashley to allow him into the group.

However, Maxwell's attitude and arrogance alienated the group from him, and it didn't take long for cracks to form. Last week on Dynamite, Lashley warned the former World Champion. This week, Maxwell went to The Hurt Syndicate's locker room, but Shelton Benjamin informed him that MVP wasn't there because he was "disgusted" by Friedman's actions. He also revealed that he knew that the Rolex watch Maxwell gifted him was fake, and he was only tolerated because of MVP's endorsement. Benjamin made it very clear that The Salt of the Earth is no longer welcome in their locker room and gave him a thumbs down, indicating the end of his alliance with the faction.

Now, Shelton Benjamin has taken to Instagram to give the former World Champion a new name.

"Tell Temu Max this is a Business. We keep receipts," Benjamin wrote.

Check out the post here:

MJF broke his silence after he was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate

Maxwell Jacob Friedman portrays one of the most arrogant characters in the pro wrestling industry. He is very active on social media and wastes no time in taking shots at his peers. Hence, when he was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate, he was not going to keep quiet.

Maxwell took to social media to send a message that he's a winner and not a coward.

"I’m not a coward. I’m a winner," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see what is next for MJF.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
