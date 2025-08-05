Seth Rollins' RAW appearance exposed WWE's creative failure, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins on RAW. The star kicked off the show with his World Heavyweight Championship address.

Rollins became the ultimate heel in WWE as he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam. The star shocked the WWE Universe with his return and revealed that he was actually faking his knee injury all along.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned WWE's booking strategy. He pointed out that Seth Rollins was a dastardly heel, but the fans were still singing his theme song. He felt this exposed the lack of preparedness by the creative team to give the Visionary a new theme music so that fans couldn't sing along.

"So, Rollins is blatantly heel-turning on the crowd, but they're still playing his singalong music. Bro, I said it all along with the Unreal show. I said it all along. They're gonna think they're working the audience, and what they're really gonna do is expose themselves without even knowing it, bro. This stuff is just unbelievable to me. So, he comes out, okay, we're gonna cut a heel promo now, you're gonna be a heel now. We want them to boo you, but we're gonna play the same music so they sing along, Seth." [From 12:35 onwards]

Seth Rollins managed to hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship this week against LA Knight. The match ended with a DQ after CM Punk showed up and attacked Seth.

