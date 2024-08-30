MJF's Dynamite Diamond ring is legitimately gone; not a storyline

It was revealed on Dynamite this past week that the former AEW World Champion MJF lost his Diamond Ring. It is now reported that Max legitimately lost his ring and they had to cover it up with a storyline.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut a defiant promo after his loss against Will Ospreay at All In 2024. He was later interrupted by his other rival, Daniel Garcia who immediately jumped on Max and forced him to leave the ring. Garcia also revealed that he was the one who stole MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported that the Dynamite Diamond Ring is actually missing and AEW had to an angle to cover it up. As per Alvarez, it is unclear whether the ring is lost or stolen. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings a replacement or if Max will use a different weapon as the signature.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, MJF won the Ring by winning the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Furthermore, The Wolf of Wrestling often uses the ring to cheat and win his matches, as it is referred to as his signature weapon.

MJF is booked for a major match at AEW All Out

After the massive brawl between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite, Dani called out Max for a match at the upcoming All Out Pay-Per-View in Chicago. Later, the match was made official after several weeks of build-up.

Expand Tweet

The match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Garcia was anticipated ever since Max turned on the young star. Later, Garcia interrupted and cost The Wolf of Wrestling his match against Will Ospreay at All In. It remains to be seen what transpires at All Out.

Are you looking forward to Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Daniel Garcia at All Out? Sound off using the discuss button below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback