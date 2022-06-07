MJF's meet and greet no-show reportedly concerned AEW officials

MJF had apparently caused more of a stir than anticipated by not showing up at the fan fest before AEW Double or Nothing.

The pro wrestling industry has been abuzz after controversial reports of the Salt of the Earth being unhappy with AEW emerged. While the conflict started with him no-showing a fan meet-and-greet ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, his recent pipebomb promo on Tony Khan himself has brought things more into focus.

Before the storyline got mainstream attention, fans were unaware of the extent of Maxwell's discontent. Understandably, people at the meet-and-greet were apparently considering doing a wellness check on MJF out of concern, according to a backstage report by Fightful Select.

“I heard a little bit more about the meet and greet from Saturday that he no-showed. There were a couple of people that were involved in that you absolutely do not work if you’re anybody in the company and that Tony Khan would not work. They had genuine concern for MJF’s safety. We’re told at one point there’s discussion about having his hotel room kind of busted in to make sure he was safe," Sean Ross Sapp reported. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Whether the situation is a planned work or genuine is still up for speculation. Only time will tell if MJF is willing to leave AEW in the future.

Warner Bros. reportedly issued an edict to remove MJF from AEW promos

While the heat between Maxwell and AEW is still raging, Warner Bros. has apparently been involved as well.

According to a recent report, the company has issued an edict that bars AEW from featuring The Salt of the Earth in any promotional material or content.

Given that Maxwell and his merchandise have already been removed from AEW's website and ShopAEW.com, respectively, his future at the company seems unclear as of now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Long Island native in Tony Khan's company.

