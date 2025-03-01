Multiple stars expected to leave AEW soon [Reports]

A source has revealed that several names may depart from AEW in the coming weeks. This follows a handful of their talent recently not re-signing with the company and becoming free agents.

The latest report stated that Leyla Hirsch became a free agent after her contract with the promotion expired this week. She had sporadic appearances on AEW previously as she was booked mostly with ROH and even challenged for their Women's TV Championship.

During a recent live stream by the Wrestling Observer (F4W), Bryan Alvarez discussed the recent departures from the company and claimed that they would not be the last for the coming month. He revealed that he had heard some more star's contracts were up, and seeing how the promotion supposedly has too much talent signed to it, there could be more departures to come.

“I think that this will not be the last time you hear this story in the month of March. I have heard that there might be some departures coming up… Whether it’s people being released, people’s deals coming up and not being renewed. I think the fact of the matter is, they got way too many people under contract… I think I can comfortably say she [Leyla Hirsch] will not be the last in the next 30 days.” [H/T - RSN]

Which AEW stars have left the company since 2025 began?

While only a few departures have occurred from the Tony Khan-led promotion since the year began, this already seems to be a high number, considering it's only been two months into the year.

Almost three weeks ago, the likes of Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks were removed from the AEW roster page on their website. This was an indication that they were no longer with the company. They were either granted their releases, or their contracts ran their course already.

There have been no further reports on who is on expiring deals to begin March, but there may continue to be changes within the company moving forward.

Seeing as how several free agents are reportedly on the radar of the promotion, this may be a give and take situation for them as they look to restructure their roster.

