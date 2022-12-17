Multiple WWE legends and AEW stars including CM Punk reportedly turned down the offer to feature in Vince McMahon's documentary

A number of AEW stars and WWE legends were reportedly asked to participate in Vice's recent Vince McMahon documentary.

The documentary, titled 'The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon', featured footage from previous episodes of Dark Side of the Ring. There were also interviews with former WWE writer Vince Russo, as well as respected journalists Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez and Brandon Thurston.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there had been invitations for other WWE legends and AEW stars such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to participate. Needless to say, they passed on the opportunity.

"The reason it was only Russo and the report is that a large number of people turned down doing interviews for it. Names we were told that were asked and didn’t participate included Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Bryan Danielson, C.M. Punk, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Jerry Brisco, Jerry Jarrett and Ted Mann of the Wall Street Journal. Some of those names confirmed to us being asked and turning it down." - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Punk, Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross all worked closely with Vince McMahon during their time with WWE. They are all currently signed to Tony Khan's AEW and have shared their experiences with the company in other interviews.

Bryan Danielson is set for an AEW title feud to start 2023

Bryan Danielson may have been a multi-time WWE World Champion, but he has yet to capture a world title since his arrival in Tony Khan's promotion. He has challenged for the world title three separate times, twice against Hangman Page and once against Jon Moxley to no avail.

He has even made two attempts for the ROH title this year, but is still without a title win since his time with WWE. Perhaps he can put an end to that soon, as he looks set to feud with MJF for the world title.

Winter is Coming this week was closed with the American Dragon chasing the world champion out of the building. Surely it's only a matter of time before he gets his hands on his foe.

