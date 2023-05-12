Name of CM Punk's AEW return show reportedly disclosed

CM Punk looks set to return to AEW in the near future with a massive show at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. But the question remains: what will the show be called?

It's been rumored for some time that Punk will be the star of AEW's new Saturday show "Collision," which is set to premiere on June 17th, where The "Straight Edge Superstar" will make his grand return to the company.

But it seems that the premiere episode of "Collision" will be given a special name for the occasion, as Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter disclosed what the name of the show could be.

"A number of announcements will take place on 5/17 regarding the future of AEW. WBD will have its upfronts for advertisers that day at the Hulu Theater adjacent to Madison Square Garden which is expected to include the announcement of the new Collision show on Saturday night. With that show will come a new deal with WBD, the announcement of the 6/17 debut date, believed to be at the United Center in Chicago, and the return of C.M. Punk on a show called “The Second Coming.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The Second Coming is a reference to the fact that CM Punk made his debut for AEW in the United Center back on August 20th, 2021, where the episode of Rampage he appeared on was titled "The First Dance."

CM Punk has named someone he would like to face when he comes back to AEW

The list of dream opponents that CM Punk is yet to face in AEW is extremely long, with the likes of The Elite, Adam Cole, and Konosuke Takeshita still yet to mix it up with The "Straight Edge Superstar."

However, it seems as if Punk wants to come back to All Elite Wrestling with "settling scores" in mind. One of those scores is against a man he hasn't wrestled in nearly 20 years and has never beaten.

Fightful Select recently reported that CM Punk is interested in facing current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe upon his return to All Elite Wrestling. Punk and Joe had a legendary feud in Ring of Honor back in 2004, which included two 60-minute time-limit draws.

Joe is undefeated in one-on-one competition against Punk with a record of four wins and two draws across companies like ROH, PWG, and FWA, so getting a win over one of his most fierce rivals will surely get Punk back into the swing of things.

