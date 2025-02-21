New details on Tony Khan's meeting with Shane McMahon; what happened after - Reports

AEW fans were shocked to learn that Tony Khan met with Shane McMahon in July last year. However, not much has been mentioned about the meeting since then. A new report has shed some light on what went down both during and after the meeting.

According to Jonathan Coachman on The Coach and Bro Show, Shane McMahon had "asked for the world" in his meeting with Tony Khan. Coachman claimed that Shane wanted equity in All Elite Wrestling and that Khan had "ghosted" him afterward.

Fightful Select is now reporting that, according to a source close to Shane McMahon, it's true that Khan did not follow up after their meeting. The source indicated that it seemed like McMahon wanted to "run" the company despite not being overtly familiar with AEW's product. Shane O'Mac viewed his experience as a valuable asset, but the All Elite President may not have taken him seriously.

The report also noted that there was never an actual plan to bring Vince McMahon's son into AEW, and Shane didn't take Tony Khan's lack of interest personally. While a future cameo has not been ruled out, it would appear that the two parties haven't engaged beyond that initial meeting in July 2024.

Tony Khan addresses secret meeting with Shane McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan is a lifelong fan of pro wrestling, but he'd never met Shane McMahon in person before their meeting last July. The All Elite Chief opened up about Shane O'Mac in August 2024.

Khan complimented Shane in a conversation with TV Insider, and he claimed to have enjoyed the conversation despite being unsure whether anything would come of it:

"That was the first time I'd ever met Shane. We both were in Dallas and have mutual close friends. I really enjoyed talking to him. He [Shane McMahon] is quite an insightful, intelligent person. He seems like a nice guy and very smart. I enjoyed talking to him about wrestling. I'm not sure what could come of it, but he was a very down-to-earth and impressive nice guy," Khan said.

It's been rumored that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was the one to introduce the two, as The CEO had just met with McMahon earlier that month. While it doesn't seem likely that Shane McMahon will ever turn up on AEW television, the old wrestling adage, "never say never," certainly applies.

