New info on MJF's return at AEW Double or Nothing; creative plans going forward - Reports

Amid the chaos of AEW Double or Nothing 2024, fans received a surprise in the return of MJF. The record-breaking former World Champion had a lot to say at the event, and a new report has revealed how his comeback came together.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman went on hiatus following his loss of the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. He was reportedly dealing with multiple injuries, the most grievous of which was a torn labrum. He was also removed from the company's roster on January 1, sparking controversy amid rumors of a WWE debut.

While it was believed by many that Friedman had secretly signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling back in 2022, the company remained tight-lipped on his status. He ultimately returned at Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he verbally ran down his former best friend, Adam Cole, before cutting a fiery promo in the ring.

Fightful Select has reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion flew Maxwell into Phoenix and then drove him to the event in Las Vegas in order to keep his arrival a secret. He was then brought into the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a wheelchair while covered up to protect his identity.

The report also notes that Adam Cole still isn't medically cleared to compete, which is why the company wanted to blow the feud off for the time being. This opens the door for the two to clash again once Cole is fully healed without committing MJF to an angle with an opponent who can't wrestle just yet.

Fightful also confirmed that the former AEW World Champion did not receive surgery for his injured shoulder during his five months on the shelf. It's currently unclear what the plans are for him moving forward, but the report claims that those who have heard about the creative direction think it will go over well.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland addressed possible challenge from MJF

MJF currently holds the record for the longest AEW World Championship reign in history. The Salt of the Earth surpassed Kenny Omega's previous reign and made it to 406 days before being dethroned by Samoa Joe.

A lot has changed during Maxwell's absence, and the World Championship currently rests with Swerve Strickland. The champ addressed the possibility of Friedman challenging him at the media scrum following Double or Nothing 2024:

"It's a possibility, and that's the beauty of this whole company. Everything's possible. I know he has unfinished business with Undisputed Kingdom, Adam Cole (...) he'd probably want to finish up some things," said Strickland.

Swerve went on to state that he'd built a fortress during MJF's absence, and if the former champion wants his title back, he'll have to work his way back up to it.

