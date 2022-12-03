5-time WWE World Champion to reportedly challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution pay-per-view 2023 

If recent reports are to be believed, it looks increasingly likely that the AEW World Championship will be defended in a clash between MJF and Bryan Danielson at the beginning of next year.

Friedman shocked the world when he captured the world title from Jon Moxley. The bout ended after William Regal betrayed the Blackpool Combat Club and Jon Moxley to align himself with the new champion. This week their alignment came to a crashing halt when The Devil further shocked the world and betrayed Regal.

Bryan Danielson, Regal's protege and BCC co-founder, came rushing to the aid of his mentor and left with him in the ambulance. As written by Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is for a major world title program between MJF and Danielson to perhaps even head into AEW Revolution 2023.

"The idea is to build a major program with MJF vs. Danielson for the title and MJF putting Regal out as the catalyst. Whether that’s the Revolution main event for 3/5 in San Francisco, which would mean it would take four months to get to the match which feels way long, or they do a TV match (and perhaps use that to build to a PPV match) is unknown," - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Bryan Danielson has challenged for the AEW title three times in the past. He first wrestled Hangman Page to a draw, before losing their rematch, and he most recently lost in the Tournament of Champions final to Jon Moxley.

Bryan Danielson won't be wrestling full-time after his AEW deal is up

Time may be ticking for The American Dragon to capture a world title in AEW. He recently revealed he plans to stop wrestling full-time once his current deal is up. He entertained the idea of wrestling sporadically in a way that Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler continued to do even in their 70s.

“That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?” - Bryan Danielson said.

Danielson has been retired before, having been forced to do so through injury in 2015. He made his fairytale return to the ring in 2018. He held the WWE title one more time after his return to the ring before leaving the sports entertainment giant last year.

