Original plans for Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door reportedly disclosed

Jon Moxley made history during the recent AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event by becoming the promotion's first-ever two-time world champion. However, according to Dave Meltzer, a different plan was originally in place for The Purveyor of Violence.

Moxley first captured the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2020 after defeating Chris Jericho at the show. He began his reign amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in majority of his run not being in front of a crowd. Now, over 500 days since losing the belt, he has a chance to redefine his latest championship run.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Moxley would have joined his real-life protege, Shoto Umino, in the show's first six-man tag-team match. It's currently unclear if the 36-year-old would have replaced anyone in the team or if the bout was meant to be a four-on-four tag-team match.

CM Punk's sudden injury has truly shaken up AEW, but the bright side is that fans of Jon Moxley will finally get to see him live with the title. The Purveyor of Violence will likely take on the Straight Edge star upon the latter's return to in-ring action.

Jon Moxley is reportedly not concussed despite his post-match comments

When AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door went off the air, the newly crowned Interim AEW World Champion addressed fans and jokingly said that he's "probably concussed." In light of the slew of injuries before the pay-per-view, fans were undoubtedly worried about the star's status.

However, according to the same report from Meltzer, the star is alright and used the word "concussed" ironically. Luckily, Jon Moxley isn't injured, which would have led to AEW's schedule and upcoming shows being further derailed.

