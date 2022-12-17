Tony Khan reportedly signs another released WWE Superstar to AEW 

AEW President Tony Khan has seemingly bagged another ex-WWE star.

The star in question, Trent Seven, made his debut in NXT in 2017 after signing with WWE. During his run, he had several interactions and matches with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. He also faced off with The Undisputed Era, which included AEW star Adam Cole. He was released from the Stamford-based company earlier this year.

Trent Seven has previously appeared on Rampage, where he unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title. However, it was only recently that rumors of him being signed to AEW emerged. According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trent has joined Tony Khan's roster. However, the deal is apparently a per-show deal instead of a full-time one.

It remains to be seen how Trent Seven's run in Tony Khan's promotion will turn out.

Tony Khan may also bring two WWE legends into AEW in the future

While Trent Seven may already be on his roster, it seems Tony Khan isn't planning on slowing down any time soon.

In the media scrum preceding the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, the All Elite President hinted at bringing Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts back into the mix in ROH.

“Yeah, I would like to utilize them. I think more content, more hours, and Ring of Honor now potentially can be a part of that expansion in addition to the three hours of Dynamite and Rampage we do each week. With weekly Ring of Honor potentially coming out of Final Battle, it’s something if like you talk more about. Right now, with the three hours of TV we have, plus Dark and Elevation, and our pay-per-view events, our countdown shows, that’s the bulk of our content." (h/t: Cultaholic)

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun Lance Archer not letting Jake do the DDT is the biggest heel move of 2022. Lance Archer not letting Jake do the DDT is the biggest heel move of 2022. https://t.co/9LFp5mxeT3

With rumors of ROH getting a weekly show, only time will tell what the brand will look like in the coming months.

Do you think Trent Seven joining Tony Khan's roster is a good thing? Sound off in the comments below!

