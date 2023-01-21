Nixed plans for The Briscoes to face 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions in AEW disclosed - Reports

A new report has outlined nixed plans for The Briscoes to wrestle at last year's AEW All Out.

Jay Briscoe passed away earlier this week in a tragic car accident that rocked the wrestling world to its core. Tributes have since poured in from all corners of wrestling, even being honored during Tuesday night's NXT. However, with The Briscoes forbidden from appearing on AEW programming by Warner Bros. Discovery, there could be no memorial for the pair during this week's Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer wrote about the ban in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed that they had even initially been planned to wrestle at last year's All Out event against FTR and Wardlow. However, they were ultimately replaced by the Motor City Machine Guns.

"They were actually flown in a few times to television, but they weren’t allowed to be used. There were plans for them on the 9/4 All Out show in Chicago, to be in a six-man tag with FTR & Wardlow vs. The Briscoes & Jay Lethal. But without being able to promote it on television and because the broadcast partners didn’t want them on AEW broadcasts, the decision was made to bring the Motor City Machine Guns in out of nowhere to team with Lethal," - Dave Meltzer wrote.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin) have just been revealed as Jay Lethal's tag team partners against TNT Champion Wardlow & FTR at #AEWAllOut Sun. Sept 4th LIVE on PPV!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin) have just been revealed as Jay Lethal's tag team partners against TNT Champion Wardlow & FTR at #AEWAllOut Sun. Sept 4th LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/LF7c8nXF1E

The Briscoes wrestled FTR three times throughout 2022. They never appeared on AEW programming to build their feuds but the ROH tag titles were on the line for their clashes at Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, and Final Battle.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

The Briscoes feuded with AEW's FTR over the ROH tag titles throughout 2022

The Briscoes started the year as ROH World Tag Team Champions after capturing the titles at Final Battle 2021. At the event, they were confronted by FTR and thus teased their eventual feud. They were the champions when Tony Khan announced he had acquired the brand and defended the titles against FTR during the main event of TK's first show in charge.

𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖉 𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖇𝖎𝖗𝖉𝖘 𝕯𝖔𝖓'𝖙 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌 @visecs



RIP Jay Briscoe Rewatching every FTR vs The Briscoes match because they are perfect, those matches introduced me to #DemBoys and Jay Briscoe should be celebrated.RIP Jay Briscoe Rewatching every FTR vs The Briscoes match because they are perfect, those matches introduced me to #DemBoys and Jay Briscoe should be celebrated.RIP Jay Briscoe https://t.co/w3eLlzvfZz

FTR captured the titles that night. They defended them one more time against The Briscoes at Death Before Dishonor, under the stipulation of two out of three falls. With the year set to close, they faced one another one more time at Final Battle 2022. The Briscoes captured their 13th ROH tag titles after winning the Double-Dog Collar Match.

Would you have liked to see The Briscoes appear more prominently on All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes