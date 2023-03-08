Nixed WWE RAW plans due to AEW star MJF's controversial act disclosed - Reports

Recent reports suggest that WWE's plans for a segment on RAW were nixed due to the controversial actions of AEW World Champion MJF.

At Revolution 2023, Maxwell threw a drink at a child, which sparked some backlash from fans. The world champion successfully defended his title in a 60-minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson. At one point during the match, The Salt of The Earth entered the crowd to throw a drink at a kid in the crowd.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, a planned segment on RAW in which a wrestler would throw a drink in another's face during a match. As news of the segment spread, some people backstage reportedly thought it was a shot at All Elite Wrestling or a reference to the incident.

However, it has since been confirmed that the planned RAW segment was already in the works before Revolution and that it was not intended as a reference to MJF or AEW. Much of the creative structure for RAW was already planned before the pay-per-view event even aired.

As per the report, one WWE talent even speculated that the segment may have been nixed as a result of the MJF incident, even though it was already planned before the incident occurred.

What happened after AEW Revolution when MJF threw water on a child?

During the Revolution's main event, MJF's controversial act of throwing a drink on a child in the audience led to the involvement of Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber. The child was visibly upset, and according to reports, the child's mother was understandably furious.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that AEW personality Amanda Huber reportedly stepped in to help smooth things over, with Fightful's Will Washington bringing the child an Acclaimed foam finger.

Several All Elite Wrestling officials also made an effort to calm the child.

MJF defeated Danielson in a blockbuster match which saw the contest get extended after the initial hour-long stipulation ended in a 3-3 tie. It remains to be seen who will challenge The Salt of The Earth next.

