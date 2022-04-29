Details on who reportedly "encouraged" AEW President Tony Khan to call out Nick Khan 

A recent report has shed light on who encouraged AEW chief Tony Khan to take a massive dig at WWE President Nick Khan back in May 2021.

On the May 28th, 2021, episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan called out Nick Khan, saying there was a place for only one "Khan" in the wrestling business. The promo directly responded to rumors about Vince McMahon's promotion trying to strike a business deal with NJPW, which was ultimately never fulfilled.

As per Sports Illustrated, which recently detailed how AEW and NJPW's recent business agreement came to fruition, NJPW officials themselves encouraged Tony Khan to cut a promo on Nick Khan. The promo, expectedly, took the wrestling world by storm, with many even criticizing the former.

"There's only room for one Khan in the wrestling business."



As such, it's safe to say that All Elite Wrestling has always shared a strong relationship with NJPW, leading to the announcement of their supershow, Forbidden Door.

The pay-per-view will emanate from the United Center in Illinois, Chicago, on June 26th. The biggest stars from both promotions are expected to partake in a series of dream matches at the upcoming event.

NJPW President Takami Ohbari is all praise for AEW

A few days back, Takami Ohbari explained why All Elite Wrestling is the perfect partner for NJPW to expand its base in the American market.

Ohbari stated that with several performers from Tony Khan's promotion being noticed worldwide, including by Japanese viewers, it made sense for them to join hands:

"At this point in time, with AEW and their tremendous talent getting increasing notice around the world, including among Japanese fans, they make the ideal partner for us to do just that and to unite fans worldwide."

Since the announcement of the supershow, NJPW stars like Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii have already made their presence felt on Dynamite and Rampage. Fans will have to tune in to see if more New Japan stars cross over to AEW.

