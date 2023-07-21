One of the hottest free agents in wrestling is reportedly interested in both AEW and WWE! Who will he choose?

With WWE firing on all cylinders and AEW consistently producing some of the best wrestling in the entire world, it's safe to say that it's a very good time to be a free agent.

Which is why former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is currently weighing up his options. The Englishman made his return to Impact Wrestling in April 2023, but only signed a short-term deal and has since left the promotion.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave a small update on Aldis' future, stating that the former Impact Wrestling star is interested in joining both WWE and AEW.

"[Nick] Aldis has no new deal in place and is said to be interested in both AEW and WWE," said Dave Meltzer.

Aldis last wrestled for Impact Wrestling on July 15 at the annual Slammiversary event, where he was defeated in the main event by World Champion Alex Shelley.

Nick Aldis has a loose connection with AEW's beginnings

Bringing Nick Aldis into All Elite Wrestling would almost be a full-circle moment for the Englishman, as he played a major role in the first-ever All In event back in 2018.

Aldis faced Cody Rhodes for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a belt that Cody's father Dusty held on three different occasions during his prime in the 1980s.

The match was an old-school back-and-forth affair that ended with Cody picking up the victory and winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. However, his reign was short-lived as Aldis would regain the title in a two-out-of-three falls match at the NWA's 70th Anniversary show.

With the second-ever All In taking place in London, England, in August, a move to AEW would be fitting for Nick Aldis. But with WWE riding a huge wave of momentum at the time of writing, who knows where he might end up.

