Original plans for AEW’s Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022 disclosed - Reports

The main event of AEW Full Gear saw a new World Champion crowned. Fans will be excited to see what AEW has in store for them after the conclusion of the pay-per-view.

At the Full Gear event on Saturday night, MFJ defeated Jon Moxley to become the World Champion. Moxley had MJF tap out to a bulldog sleeper, but the original referee missed it after taking a bump. As a result, MJF was able to escape, giving William Regal the chance to hand him the brass knuckles to seal the victory resulting in Regal turning on his own Blackpool Combat Club member. The finish to the main event was Tony Khan's idea, and he had been building up to it for weeks prior to the match at the pay-per-view event.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com. The other finish, which was mentioned by some of the most influential wrestlers, is unknown. Khan is said to have felt very strongly about the finish that was used during the show.

“There was another finish brought up by several of the most influential wrestlers. We don’t know what it was although I presume MJF winning was not the question, and it was just a different way to get there. It was an alternative way of getting there. Khan was strong on his finish and the direction this goes.” (HT - Sescoops)

This marks MJF's first World Title reign. Moxley had previously defeated Bryan Danielson in the Tournament of Champions finals at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to claim the championship.

BCC members attempt to console Moxley after AEW Full Gear went off the air

The show ended with MJF celebrating his Title win on the ramp without Regal. Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club joined Moxley in the ring after the show went off the air.

#aew #andnew After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew fullgear After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew #andnew #aewfullgear https://t.co/aOazootLkC

After seeming to explain Regal's betrayal, the faction embraced him in the ring. It'll be interesting to see what happens to the Blackpool Combat Club from here.

What do you think of MJF being the youngest World Champion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

