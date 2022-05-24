Paige VanZant's debut match reportedly planned for AEW Double or Nothing 2022

A mixed tag team match involving Paige VanZant might be on the cards at AEW Double or Nothing, according to recent reports.

Scorpio Sky's title feud with Sammy Guevara has drawn in Tay Conti and VanZant as well, among others. While multiple TNT Championship matches between the two men have been the main focus, a mixed tag team match was also agreed upon by both sides earlier.

Although Paige VanZant has had physical altercations with Tay Conti in the past, she is yet to have her first match in AEW. This might soon change, according to a recent report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the mixed tag team match involving VanZant is "internally listed" for Double or Nothing without being made official as of now.

If the rumored match indeed takes place at Double or Nothing, it could pave the way for a singles feud between Tay Conti and VanZant.

AEW star Paige VanZant recently shared a video from her training

In the wake of a possible debut at Double or Nothing, Paige VanZant has been training hard, as seen in a recent video she posted.

The former MMA professional is no stranger to fights, although it should be noted that she has minimal experience in the wrestling ring. However, her training does not seem to be lacking as she gets ready for her first outing in the squared circle.

VanZant recently took to Instagram to showcase her training while emphatically requesting a match:

"HEY @allelitewrestling PUT ME IN!!!!!!!! Coach @gangreldavidheath and @ccwtrainingfacility have me ready for action. Ready for whoever you give me."

According to previous rumors, VanZant might be getting her wish granted soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what surprises the next pay-per-view holds. Only time will tell how her run in AEW progresses in the future.

