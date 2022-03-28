Recent signee taking time off from Tony Khan's AEW? - Reports

One of AEW's newest acquisitions, Paige VanZant, could soon take some time off from televised programming.

On the March 9 episode of Dynamite, VanZant officially signed her AEW contract after making several sporadic appearances for the company.

While wrestling enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to see when the MMA star might lace up her boots for a potential in-ring debut, a recent report might disappoint those fans.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige VanZant may not appear regularly on television as she signed up for her next fight with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The 28-year-old star didn't appear on either Dynamite or Rampage last week, which suggests she could have an irregular schedule moving forward.

VanZant will have her next fight on July 9 in London. Although her opponent is yet to be announced, her bout will headline the show. The MMA star is currently 0-2 in BKFC thus far.

Paige VanZant chose AEW over WWE

Paige VanZant recently explained why she chose to sign with AEW over WWE.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate, the MMA star revealed that she visited WWE headquarters to discuss her potential debut plans last year.

However, VanZant asserted that the company had different plans for her, which she felt was completely opposite to what she intended to do.

The BKFC fighter also added that Tony Khan's promotion allowed her to pursue other career paths while still being signed, which made it easier to sign with them:

"But they [WWE] had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself."

VanZant recently kickstarted a feud with Tay Conti, which led everyone to believe that the two women would collide soon.

However, with VanZant gearing up for her next fight in BKFC, the rivalry with Conti may have to be shelved for the time being.

