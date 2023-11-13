Parker Boudreaux's AEW status revealed amid departure concerns - Reports

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux's contract status with AEW has been revealed despite not being seen on TV for several months.

Boudreaux signed with AEW in August 2022 and joined Swerve Strickland in the Mogul Affiliates faction upon his arrival. Things went bad when Swerve kicked him out of the group, and he disappeared from AEW TV.

The 25-year-old's last match took place on the March 3 edition of Rampage, where he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to face Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee. It was reported that AEW had no immediate creative plans for Boudreaux, whose contract reportedly expired.

Recent reports suggest that Parker Boudreaux is still with Tony Khan's promotion, but there are no immediate plans for him. This was confirmed by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, who responded to a fan query about Boudreaux's status.

It's unclear why AEW hasn't featured Boudreaux on TV in recent months. Fans will have to wait and see when he makes his return and what direction his career will take.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette takes aim at Parker Boudreaux's performance in AEW

In December 2022, fans witnessed rapper Rick Ross, along with Swerve Strickland, Parker Boudreaux, and Trench, attacking Keith Lee. During the attack, Strickland jumped on Lee with a cinder block on his chest.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette didn't mince words when discussing AEW star Boudreaux's performance in that segment.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spins him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen. It's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette mentioned that Boudreaux's skills might have been a factor in his leaving WWE.

