Former WWE personality is working for Tony Khan's AEW - Reports 

Former WWE Producer Pat Buck has reportedly joined AEW just a few days after his tenure ended at WrestleMania 38.

Buck first joined WWE in 2019, working for the company until April 2020, when he was released due to budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he was rehired a few months later and became a prominent producer, making a handful of on-screen appearances.

After WrestleMania 38, Pat Buck decided to leave WWE public, citing he had accomplished everything he wanted to do. PWInsider is now reporting that the 38-year-old was working backstage at this week's AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Pat Buck is now a producer for AEW



Via PWINSIDER Pat Buck is now a producer for AEW Via PWINSIDER

Furthermore, it was noted that Buck was also present at last week's Dynamite in Boston, which was just two days after his WWE exit. Given how Buck also cited WWE's hectic schedule as one of the reasons for his departure, AEW's comparatively lighter schedule could work well for him.

It'll be interesting to see whether Tony Khan will announce Pat Buck's signing now that the news is out in the wrestling world.

Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement at next week's AEW Dynamite

While the rumored signing of Pat Buck has been kept under wraps, Tony Khan is ready to make a "huge" announcement at next week's Dynamite.

Considering the big announcement Khan made the last time he showed up on Dynamite (his ROH purchase), fans are expecting something of a similar magnitude this time. With Cesaro being linked to All Elite Wrestling, there's a chance Tony Khan could announce the Swiss Superman's signing.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Another HUGE announcement from Tony Khan NEXT WEEK on What could it be this time??Another HUGE announcement from Tony Khan NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite What could it be this time??Another HUGE announcement from Tony Khan NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/bcAUCAok5V

Plus, the AEW boss could also confirm the promotion's much-hyped streaming deal with HBO Max, which could increase its visibility by leaps and bounds.

Are you happy with Pat Buck joining All Elite Wrestling? Do you see him becoming an influential backstage figure soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava