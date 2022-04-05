Real reason Pat Buck quit WWE

The real reason why former WWE producer Pat Buck parted ways with the company has been revealed.

Buck first signed with Vince McMahon's promotion back in 2019 and began working as a producer backstage. After taking a brief time away from WWE due to Covid-19 furlough, Pat returned to the company and continued his behind-the-scenes work.

His most notable appearance was in an on-screen angle with Nia Jax in which the Irresistible Force beat the producer down, getting suspended (in storyline) in the process.

In the hours following WrestleMania 38, it was revealed that Buck had once again parted ways with the company. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez went into detail on Buck's WWE status, claiming that the company's schedule was just too hectic for the key producer:

“The story I was told was I mean, I don’t want to say that the job sucks, but these producers work all of them, they work RAW and SmackDown. The vast majority of the wrestlers they work RAW or they go home or they work SmackDown and they go home. All of the agents, they have to fly in and they have to work RAW and they have to be home for like a second and they have to work SmackDown," Alvarez said. (H/T: RingsideNews)

Who is former WWE producer Pat Buck?

Before working as a producer for WWE, Buck competed as a wrestler and occasionally appeared on WWE TV as an enhancement talent.

Buck spent most of his active career in former WWE developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling, and has also had part-ownership of several independent promotions, including WrestlePro. Additionally, he briefly worked as a referee for FCW, another former WWE developmental territory.

In 2012, Pat Buck opened the wrestling school Create A Pro, which has produced several successful talents such as AEW's MJF.

