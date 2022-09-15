Suspended AEW star reportedly present backstage for Dynamite for the first time since CM Punk-The Elite scuffle

There has been a reported update on several names involved in the AEW All Out altercation between CM Punk and The Elite.

Fightful Select has reported that AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck is indicated to have returned backstage for tonight's Dynamite. Buck was said to have been integral in breaking up the fight and did his best to restore order.

There hasn't been an update on their suspensions, but Fightful reports that Christopher Daniels and Michael Nakazawa will miss Dynamite as they are in Japan.

Kenny Omega is also in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Game Show for which AEW Fight Forever is due to be showcased. The Young Bucks, CM Punk and Ace Steel are also not present for tonight's show. Fightful says they are awaiting an update on Brandon Cutler.

All of the mentioned names were suspended as a result of their involvement in the altercation between The Elite and CM Punk following All Out. The situation was kickstarted by Punk during the press conference, where he verbally thrashed The Elite, Colt Cabana and Hangman Page in front of the media and Tony Khan.

There is said to be an ongoing internal investigation, which is expected to be the deciding factor in the futures of Punk, Steel, Omega and the Bucks within the promotion.

Edited by Jacob Terrell