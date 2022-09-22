Major returns reportedly planned by Tony Khan for the Golden Ticket Battle Royale at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Multiple returns have been touted for this week's Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite and Rampage, including the return of NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

AEW fans have grown accustomed to surprise debuts and returns, especially when it comes to marquee shows like the upcoming Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This week has been no different, with even Tony Khan stirring the pot of excitement by saying he may have a trick or two up his sleeve.

Khan added to the excitement when he tweeted out a Gif indicating Paul Wight's iconic Captain Insano gimmick could be returning.

Xero News has since reported that Captain Insano will indeed be making a comeback, as well as NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, in the upcoming Golden Ticket Battle Royale.

The contest will air this Friday on Rampage, with the winner guaranteed a world title shot at a future date.

Shaq last competed for AEW against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet alongside Jade Cargill in March last year. Despite taking a brutal table spot, the LA Lakers icon emerged from the match with a win after Cargill pinned Velvet.

Paul Wight and Shaq shared a ring in WWE, during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. They were angling for a contest at Mania 33 the next year, but the match never came to be.

