People in AEW wanted 41-year-old star, not Hangman Page, to end Jon Moxley's World Title reign - Reports

Surprising news has come out of AEW, noting that some people wanted a 41-year-old star to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In. Hangman Adam Page ended up winning the title after what was a great bout to end a spectacular PPV.

There are a lot of top stars in the company, and one of them is Kenny Omega. Omega put his International Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada’s Continental Title in a unification match at All In. The Japanese star defeated him clean and became the new Unified Champion.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that supporters of Kenny Omega within the company were vouching for him to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The report also noted that if Omega was healthy enough and not plagued with injury issues, perhaps it would have been an easy decision.

However, the event in Texas was received well by the fans, and with a new world champion at the helm, there is a chance that when Omega comes back, he might take on AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

AEW star Kenny Omega says he only has a short time left in wrestling

Kenny Omega has been suffering from various health issues for over two years. That is down to the number of years he has been active in the wrestling world.

It appears that all that wrestling has taken a toll on Omega. In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny said that he does not have a lot of time left in wrestling.

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything - it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.” he said.

The AEW fans will be hoping that Kenny Omega comes back soon and is fit and healthy.

