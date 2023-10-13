The AEW President went for broke when he publicly took shots at WWE on Twitter yesterday. Tony Khan publicly called out Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon amid tensions as he lost the ratings war with NXT on Tuesday.

As he did that, fans were eager to know what people from WWE felt about the situation. There is one recent report that sheds light on exactly that.

Haus of Wrestling contacted World Wrestling Entertainment to get comments on Tony Khan. They claimed that sources that they spoke to described Khan as “petulant.”

The report also mentions that, overall, what Tony did on Twitter only made AEW look bad in front of the whole world.

While there have been no direct comments from people within World Wrestling Entertainment, these sources are the only ones to discuss the debacle.

Tony Khan takes a swipe at WWE legend Shawn Michaels

During his meltdown on Twitter yesterday, Tony Khan took shots at NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels.

A fan had posted an edited image of Michaels with a mullet smoking a cigar while holding the Booker of the Year award. That seemed to have ticked off the AEW President, and he made his feelings known immediately.

"Actually I'm pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award," Khan tweeted.

Shawn Michaels put out a great show with NXT this week. Stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes showed up on the White and Gold brand, and the episode was a huge success.

Dynamite: Title Tuesday, on the other hand, faltered when it came to beating NXT on the ratings despite having the likes of Adam Copeland make his in-ring debut for the first time against Luchasaurus.

