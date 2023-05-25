Planned title match in jeopardy after injury to AEW star - Reports

You can never predict when an injury may strike in professional wrestling, but it seems that one AEW star's injury has seriously jeopardized a potential dream title match.

At the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st, Aussie Open was forced to vacate both the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships due to Mark Davis suffering a knee injury.

At the time of writing, there is no time frame on when Davis will return to action. Still, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mark's injury has put a planned AEW Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Aussie Open in serious jeopardy:

“The way the timeline looks, unless somehow he's backing the miraculous amount of time from the surgery, the FTR and Aussie Open match won't make Forbidden Door. Maybe you know that could easily go to Wembley. I mean, in fact, now that I think about it, I think that's a great idea for Wembley [All In]. Originally, all signs lead to Aussie Open vs. FTR for Forbidden Door. It doesn’t look like Davis will make it for Forbidden Door." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



FTR vs Aussie Open, Royal Quest II Night One, has been rated 5 stars by Dave Meltzer!



@CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR @kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis



FTR vs Aussie Open, Royal Quest II Night One, has been rated 5 stars by Dave Meltzer! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️FTR vs Aussie Open, Royal Quest II Night One, has been rated 5 stars by Dave Meltzer!@CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR @kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/kjuAy6VtMO

Aussie Open and FTR had one of the best tag team matches of 2022 when they faced each other at NJPW's Royal Quest event. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher to retain their IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Mark Davis a speedy recovery as we look forward to seeing what Aussie Open does next.

Aussie Open are the latest members of the AEW roster

Perhaps one saving grace about Mark Davis' injury is that there is no longer a specific time or place where the Aussie Open/FTR rematch has to take place. This is because Fletcher and Davis now work for the same company as Wheeler and Harwood.

During the May 24th edition of Dynamite, it was announced that Aussie Open had signed full-time contracts with All Elite Wrestling. The announcement came moments after Kyle Fletcher unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the now former NJPW stars had garnered a lot of interest from both AEW and WWE in recent months, but All Elite Wrestling was confident that they would land the Australian duo.

One thing that could have also swayed things in All Elite Wrestling's favor is that AEW President Tony Khan personally paid for Mark Davis' surgery, hoping the Australian star would return to the ring a lot quicker.

Do you think Aussie Open will succeed in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes