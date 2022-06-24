Reported plans for Bryan Danielson's replacement in AEW Blood and Guts

AEW star Bryan Danielson has not been medically cleared to compete over the coming weeks. As such, several scheduled plans have been changed for shows such as Forbidden Door, Blood and Guts.

On the June 22 edition of Dynamite, Danielson addressed the AEW fans by saying that he will be replaced by the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club at Forbidden Door.

Fans all over the world have been wondering who could potentially face Danielson's opponent Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago. Names such as former WWE stars Cesaro and Johnny Gargano were among the favorites.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan Danielson's replacement is reportedly going to take part in the Blood and Guts match. It is also reported to feature two teams of six, rather than five.

"While this wasn't made clear, the Blood and Guts match on 6/29 in Detroit will be siz-on-six, with Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta and the Bryan Danielson picked mystery guy. It was always going to be six-on-six with Yuta added and the decision to put Guevara with JAS was to give them the sixth person," said Dave Meltzer.

There is no word on how long Danielson will be on the shelf for, but everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes the "American Dragon" a quick and strong recovery!

Bryan Danielson's injury isn't the only thing that has shifted plans in AEW as of late

Everything from politics to injuries has made wrestling fans believe that the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been tampered with by Danhausen.

Fans will be deprived of Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., but that's not the only match that has been changed.

Will Ospreay will take on Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States Championship, but his original opponent was meant to be Andrade El Idolo. However, this was changed due to Andrade's relationship with Mexican promotion AAA, who can't work with NJPW given their relationship with AAA's rival CMLL.

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Clark Connors to qualify for the four-way match that will crown the first-ever AEW All Atlantic Champion. However, Connors will now take part as Ishii sustained a knee injury.

CM Punk was meant to face Hiroshi Tanahashi in his hometown of Chicago, but has been replaced by Jon Moxley after suffering a foot injury.

