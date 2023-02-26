Popular AEW star allegedly robbed of a major title win due to CM Punk's backstage politics

CM Punk's backstage politics apparently led to a fan-favorite AEW star being removed from the world title picture altogether.

The Second City Saint has mostly considered hard to work with by many. His infamous media scrum at the All Out pay-per-view further cemented his controversial status, as he publicly called out Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks.

A statement from the Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online's Ryan Frederick made the rounds recently, where he claimed that Punk was allegedly behind Hangman's removal from the world title picture.

"Hangman was going to beat Punk at DoN until the worker's rights promo, Punk got it changed and Tony literally sat on the porch of Punk's house in LA booking out the summer with Hangman not anywhere close to being in the mix because Punk wasn't going to work with him. No way they were going back to him at any point." (H/T: WhatCulture)

While the story is yet to be confirmed, it remains to be seen if CM Punk himself will respond to the rumors in the near future.

CM Punk was hilariously called out by another AEW star

While Punk may not have the best reputation backstage, a few AEW stars are seemingly on good enough terms to bash him online.

Former Indie sensation Danhausen recently took to Twitter to post a blurred picture of CM Punk, claiming that the star owed him a large sum of money for impersonating him.

"This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness. If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP," Danhausen tweeted.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness.



If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness. If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP https://t.co/c3VbKbonc3

If Punk returns to Tony Khan's promotion in the near future, this could potentially indicate the start of an on-screen feud between the two. However, it remains to be seen what is next for the former World Champion.

