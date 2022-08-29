Popular AEW tag team reportedly removed from Fight Forever video game; Kenny Omega disclosed some major details

Recent reports have surfaced that FTR was allegedly removed from the AEW: Fight Forever video game. Kenny Omega also revealed some details, especially regarding the release of the said game.

The AEW: Fight Forever was developed by Yuke's, the main developer of WWE 2K, for 18 years (2000 - 2018). THQNordic will publish the game. Most recently, the video game won the BEST Sports/Racing Game award at Gamescom 2022 in Germany after its unveiling. The game can be pre-ordered on SONY, Amazon, and Target.

Fight Forever boasts various innovative game modes such as online play and inter-gender wrestling, which will be the first since Yuke's WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009. The game will also feature create mode (wrestlers, entrances, and arenas), career mode, and several mini-games.

In terms of wrestlers included, the confirmed playable characters so far are Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and Omega himself, among others.

However, a new report from Fightful Select stated that AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR were allegedly omitted from the first version of AEW's flagship game.

The report also stated that the team managed to be in the "model phase" but was reportedly excluded in the spring of this year (2022) after initially being slated to be part of the game.

When asked about it, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler weren't delighted with the situation as being part of the game comes with a perk of having a huge bonus.

Meanwhile, Omega, one of the various people to help develop the game, disclosed to Fightful in June that they hope Fight Forever will be released somewhere around this year (2022).

A bunch of former WWE stars also reportedly won't be included in AEW: Fight Forever

Aside from FTR, various former WWE Superstars such as Athena, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland also allegedly aren't going to be a part of AEW: Fight Forever, at least for now.

The three joined the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. Lee debuted on February 9, while Swerve first appeared on Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. Athena, meanwhile, made her debut at Double or Nothing last May.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any changes to the console before it is officially sold to the market, especially on the featured list of wrestlers.

What are your thoughts on FTR being allegedly removed from the AEW: Fight Forever video game? Sound off in the comments section below.

