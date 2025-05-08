Popular star finally cleared; set to return to AEW after six months - Reports

A top AEW star suffered an unfortunate injury about six months ago. However, the latest update suggested that he is on his way back to the squared circle in the All Elite landscape.

Juice Robinson is the star who has won countless championships worldwide. During last year's Continental Classic tournament, he suffered a broken fibula in a match against Will Ospreay. The popular AEW star got injured only three minutes into the bout.

Robinson was replaced by Komander because of that. Since that night, he has been away from the ring. Last month, it was reported that he was close to beginning his training to get back inside the ring.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Juice Robinson has been feeling healthy for almost a month now. However, he is still awaiting medical clearance from the AEW management.

Robinson has been a popular figure in professional wrestling. He has been involved in many top promotions, including WWE and NJPW, and has also become a top name in All Elite Wrestling. With the former New Japan star reportedly awaiting medical clearance, it remains to be seen when he will be back.

