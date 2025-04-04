Top AEW star finally returning; he was last seen 127 days ago - Reports

Many major AEW stars, including Jay White, Mark Davis, and Orange Cassidy, have been out of action due to severe injuries. According to recent reports, Juice Robinson will be starting his road to return to All Elite Wrestling after suffering a broken fibula.

During the AEW Continental Classic tournament last year, Juice Robinson wrestled Will Ospreay on Collision. Some reports revealed that Robinson sustained a broken fibula three minutes into the match. As a result, the former NJPW star was replaced by Komander in the tournament and has been out of action since.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Juice Robinson will begin training for his in-ring return from the injury soon.

We will have to wait and see if Juice Robinson makes his return alongside Jay White, who is also out of action, reportedly due to a broken hand.

AEW star Juice Robinson recalls breaking Kevin Owens' nose

Juice Robinson was known as CJ Parker during his time on WWE's developmental brand, NXT. In 2014, Robinson was the first opponent for the debuting Kevin Owens at NXT Takeover Revolution. The match was intense, and Juice Robinson even broke Owens' nose during the clash. Despite the injury, The Prizefighter emerged victorious at the show.

In an interview with CBS Sports, former NJPW and current AEW star Juice Robinson recalled breaking Kevin Owens' nose. He claimed Owens had never been hit that hard by any competitor and explained how the move also tore his palm.

"Wrestling is so physical that sometimes the super physicalness of it can bring you together. I think Kevin had never been hit that hard and I can't remember ever hitting anybody that hard and it hurt us both. It tore my palm, the bright of his nose, cut my palm. I had three stitches. I had a hole in my palm. His nose was just destroyed."

Kevin Owens is set to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see if the promotion adds a stipulation to their match.

