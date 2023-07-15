Possible reason for former AEW star's visit to the WWE Performance Center disclosed - Reports

Former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has reportedly been spotted at the WWE Performance Center. This is following the announcement of his contract expiry with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Brian Pillman Jr. was last seen in AEW tagging with Brock Anderson. He was originally competing alongside Griff Garrison as the Varsity Blondes, but the latter suffered an injury that would keep him sidelined for some time. The 29-year-old has simply often appeared for Dark and Elevation, and his most recent appearance for the promotion was at a house show.

According to a report from Fightful, Pillman is still a free agent but was spotted training at WWE's Performance Center. He has not been officially signed, but the Stamford-based promotion was reportedly immediately interested when he was announced to be available. This was reported to be likened to an introductory encounter between Brian Pillman Jr. and WWE.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday



There is yet to be a statement from Pillman Jr. himself.

Recap: Another AEW star hits free agency

After being with the promotion since their humble beginnings, Brian Pillman Jr's contract with All Elite Wrestling has just ended, as of earlier this week. He competed in a few matches in the couple of years of the promotion and even acted as an enhancement talent to the likes of Brian Cage and Eddie Kingston.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Pillman's name was removed from AEW's sites, which confirms that he indeed is not with the company and has just hit free agency.

Whether WWE ends up signing Pillman or not, this is still a huge opportunity for the second-generation wrestler. He has a chance to compete under the promotion that his father was known for.

