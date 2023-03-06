Possible reason why Jade Cargill was left out of AEW Revolution pay-per-view - Reports

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event is one of the most highly anticipated events for the promotion. However, it appears that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be present in a wrestling capacity at the show. A possible reason behind the absence of the TBS Champion has now come to the fore.

Despite the fact that only one women's match was announced for the AEW Revolution, Jade Cargill's absence was noted by many fans as speculation rose regarding her booking.

According to PWInsider, the 60-minute Iron Man match between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF required significant time management, which meant that Cargill could not be included in the event.

Despite not being present at Revolution, Cargill took to Twitter to express her excitement about the women's three-way match between Saraya, Ruby Soho, and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

“Happy #PPV Day! Excited about this women match!!! #AEWRevolution,” Cargill wrote.

The AEW TBS Champion has been on an impressive streak, with a record of 53-0. Her latest match came on the February 17 edition of Rampage, where Cargill retained her title against Vertvixen.

It remains to be seen when Cargill will defend her title again.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill not being featured on AEW Revolution?

