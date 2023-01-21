Possible spoiler on WWE honoring Jay Briscoe's legacy on SmackDown tonight - Reports

Fans have been told to expect a tribute from Jay Briscoe during tonight's WWE SmackDown.

News broke earlier this week that the Ring of Honor veteran had tragically passed away in a car accident. His two daughters were also in the car during the accident, sustaining severe injuries and currently being treated in hospital. Tributes have poured in for the 13-time ROH tag champ, with his career of 20-plus years having touched so many hearts.

During Tuesday night's NXT, a planned segment involving The New Day was nixed in favor of Vic Joseph and Booker T paying tribute to Briscoe. Armbands were donned during AEW Dynamite this week, but it emerged afterward that Warner Bros. Discovery prevented a tribute on TV.

Xero News has reported ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown that fans can expect a Jay Briscoe tribute during tonight's show. There has been no further word on the nature of the tribute.

"Expect a tribute to Jay Briscoe tonight on SmackDown" - Xero News via Twitter

Despite being unable to on Dynamite, Tony Khan did put together a special tribute show for the veteran to be aired on ROH's streaming platform, Honor Club. The show has yet to be released but featured appearances from the likes of Adam Cole.

