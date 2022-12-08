Potential backstage plans for Triple H's next rumored WWE signing disclosed

It seems as if Triple H isn't slowing down when it comes to bringing released talent back to WWE, as there are already plans in place for his first signing of 2023.

The signing is none other than two-time Intercontinental Champion and co-founder of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club William Regal, who has been written out of All Elite Wrestling's plans for the rest of the year.

There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Regal's future as to whether he was staying with AEW or heading back to WWE after he betrayed Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view. However, this plan soon backfired on the Englishman who was viciously attacked by MJF on the November 30 edition of Dynamite.

But what does Triple H have in store for William Regal when he gets back to WWE? According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, sources within World Wrestling Entertainment believe that Regal's backstage role will begin in the first week of 2023.

Johnson went on to note that Regal's Gentleman Villain podcast will also conclude upon his return to the company due to the conditions in his new contract.

Triple H won't have to worry about the Englishman appearing on AEW TV again for the rest of the year, as Johnson also noted that Regal's backstage appearance on the December 7 edition of Dynamite will be his last with the company due to being in the United Kingdom and not being able to travel back to the United States in time.

Triple H won't be able to use William Regal on WWE TV until 2024

Due to the unique nature of William Regal's AEW departure, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan did have to make a few adjustments to ensure that Regal's exit was beneficial for all parties involved.

One of which was despite Regal returning to WWE in January 2023, Triple H won't be able to use the Englishman on TV for one whole year, meaning that fans of RAW, SmackDown and NXT are unlikely to see Regal on their screens until 2024.

A lot can change in the space of twelve months, so the chances of Regal popping up for a brief cameo isn't out of the realm of possibility, but for the time being, it seems as if wrestling fans around the world will have to say goodbye to the Gentleman Villain for now.

