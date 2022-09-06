Potential big reason why Christian Cage squashed former champion at AEW All Out pay-per-view

Last night at AEW All Out, the outcome of the Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy match was noticeably quick, which saw the former prevailing. It turns out there was a possible huge reason why the bout was short.

Christian and Jungle Boy entered a rivalry that started in June after Captain Charisma betrayed the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. The Chicago, Illinois pay-per-view was supposedly the culmination of their month-long feud.

As the 25-year-old entered, Luchasaurus clobbered him with a chokeslam, and power bombed him through a table. Even after Jungle Boy returned to his feet, Christian hit a spear and the Killswitch to seal the deal.

It was evident that Captain Charisma didn't take a single bump and had a brace on his right arm. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, it was reported that Christian was nursing a legitimate injury entering the event.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Jungle Boy brutally attacked Christian's right arm to possibly frame the injury angle. Further details about the latter's injury are undisclosed as of this moment.

A potential rematch might be on the cards between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy on AEW

After what transpired last night, Jungle Boy will seek revenge on his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus. A potential big singles match between the former AEW World Tag Team Champions might occur.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of All Out, the young AEW star's grudge towards Christian Cage will likely continue now that the latter is reportedly injured.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



This is not how I was expecting this match to go but after seeing the tagline for



#AEWALLOUT Jungle Boy FEARS Christian Cage.This is not how I was expecting this match to go but after seeing the tagline for #AEWFullGear I have a feeling we will be seeing this match once more. Jungle Boy FEARS Christian Cage.This is not how I was expecting this match to go but after seeing the tagline for #AEWFullGear I have a feeling we will be seeing this match once more.#AEWALLOUT https://t.co/9u5kEIgxvL

Captain Charisma will gloat over his quick victory over Jungle Boy last night at All Out, and it could kickstart the build-up to a potential rematch.

The former could use his injury to play mind games and his new enforcer, Luchasaurus, to further inflict suffering on the latter.

It would be interesting to see if the Full Gear pay-per-view in November will be the target event for the mentor vs. student's second match.

Do you want to see Christian Cage and Jungle Boy go at it again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy